FACTBOX: What to know about Hungarian parliamentary elections outcome

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. The opposition Tisza party has won Hungary’s parliamentary elections, securing a total of 138 of the 199 seats in the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament.
TASS has compiled the key details known so far.
Election results
- The opposition Tisza party won the elections, securing 138 of the 199 seats in the National Assembly.
- According to the National Election Office, it will hold a constitutional majority in Hungary’s main legislative body for the next four years.
- Tisza leader and MEP Peter Magyar is expected to be elected prime minister at the first session of parliament, scheduled for early May.
- The exact date will be set by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok.
- Magyar will succeed Viktor Orban, leader of the Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance party, as head of government.
- Fidesz, together with its junior coalition partner, the Christian Democratic People’s Party, won 55 seats.
- The Our Homeland Movement party, led by Laszlo Toroczkai, secured six seats.
- The Democratic Coalition and the Two-Tailed Dog satirical party failed to pass the 5% threshold and enter parliament.
- The National Election Office released the results after 98.63% of votes had been counted nationwide.
- Experts say the remaining ballots will not affect the outcome.
Voting process
- Voter turnout reached 79.51%, a record high in Hungary’s history.
- More than 5.9 million people cast their ballots.
- The election proceeded smoothly and was declared valid.
- Isolated violations at polling stations did not affect the overall result.
- None of the parties has indicated any intention to challenge the outcome.
- A large group of observers, including representatives of national election bodies, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and non-governmental organizations, monitored the vote.
Orban’s reaction
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged defeat for his party, Fidesz.
- Speaking at a rally in Budapest, he congratulated Peter Magyar on his victory.
- Orban said his party and its coalition partners had run an honest campaign but nevertheless lost.
- He pledged that Fidesz would continue to serve the country from the opposition.
- Orban will remain a member of parliament.
Statement by Tisza leader
- Peter Magyar declared victory on the evening of April 12 at a rally in central Budapest.
- He thanked his supporters for their backing.
- Magyar said he would restore Hungary’s full membership role in the European Union and NATO.
- He pledged to strengthen democracy, which he said had been undermined under Orban’s government.
- Following his victory, he called on all government officials, including President Tamas Sulyok, to resign.
- He urged Orban to serve as acting head of government and refrain from making decisions that could constrain the next administration.
- Magyar pledged tough anti-corruption measures, including the creation of a special government agency.
- He also expressed willingness to cooperate with Orban to restore national unity.
Global response
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the results show Hungary is returning firmly to a European path.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Magyar on his victory.
- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Hungarian voters had chosen political change.
- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also congratulated Magyar and expressed hope for stronger energy cooperation.
- French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Magyar by phone, welcoming Hungary’s commitment to EU values and expressing readiness to strengthen European sovereignty together.
- US entrepreneur Elon Musk said power in Hungary had been taken over by George Soros’s organization.
- Kirill Dmitriev said the election outcome could accelerate the European Union’s decline.
- Marine Le Pen said Hungarians should be concerned about the European Commission’s positive reaction to Orban’s defeat.
Expert, media opinions
- German political scientist Alexander Rahr said the outcome could push Europe toward greater confrontation with Russia.
- He suggested Hungary may now align fully with EU foreign policy and stop blocking decisions on aid and arms for Ukraine.
- Political analyst Gabor Stier said voters backed Tisza because they wanted change.
- Politico wrote that expectations of an immediate shift in Hungary’s Ukraine policy are likely overstated.