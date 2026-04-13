FACTBOX: What to know about Hungarian parliamentary elections outcome

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. The opposition Tisza party has won Hungary’s parliamentary elections, securing a total of 138 of the 199 seats in the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament.

TASS has compiled the key details known so far.

Election results

- The opposition Tisza party won the elections, securing 138 of the 199 seats in the National Assembly.

- According to the National Election Office, it will hold a constitutional majority in Hungary’s main legislative body for the next four years.

- Tisza leader and MEP Peter Magyar is expected to be elected prime minister at the first session of parliament, scheduled for early May.

- The exact date will be set by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok.

- Magyar will succeed Viktor Orban, leader of the Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance party, as head of government.

- Fidesz, together with its junior coalition partner, the Christian Democratic People’s Party, won 55 seats.

- The Our Homeland Movement party, led by Laszlo Toroczkai, secured six seats.

- The Democratic Coalition and the Two-Tailed Dog satirical party failed to pass the 5% threshold and enter parliament.

- The National Election Office released the results after 98.63% of votes had been counted nationwide.

- Experts say the remaining ballots will not affect the outcome.

Voting process

- Voter turnout reached 79.51%, a record high in Hungary’s history.

- More than 5.9 million people cast their ballots.

- The election proceeded smoothly and was declared valid.

- Isolated violations at polling stations did not affect the overall result.

- None of the parties has indicated any intention to challenge the outcome.

- A large group of observers, including representatives of national election bodies, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and non-governmental organizations, monitored the vote.

Orban’s reaction

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged defeat for his party, Fidesz.

- Speaking at a rally in Budapest, he congratulated Peter Magyar on his victory.

- Orban said his party and its coalition partners had run an honest campaign but nevertheless lost.

- He pledged that Fidesz would continue to serve the country from the opposition.

- Orban will remain a member of parliament.

Statement by Tisza leader

- Peter Magyar declared victory on the evening of April 12 at a rally in central Budapest.

- He thanked his supporters for their backing.

- Magyar said he would restore Hungary’s full membership role in the European Union and NATO.

- He pledged to strengthen democracy, which he said had been undermined under Orban’s government.

- Following his victory, he called on all government officials, including President Tamas Sulyok, to resign.

- He urged Orban to serve as acting head of government and refrain from making decisions that could constrain the next administration.

- Magyar pledged tough anti-corruption measures, including the creation of a special government agency.

- He also expressed willingness to cooperate with Orban to restore national unity.

Global response

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the results show Hungary is returning firmly to a European path.

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Magyar on his victory.

- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Hungarian voters had chosen political change.

- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also congratulated Magyar and expressed hope for stronger energy cooperation.

- French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Magyar by phone, welcoming Hungary’s commitment to EU values and expressing readiness to strengthen European sovereignty together.

- US entrepreneur Elon Musk said power in Hungary had been taken over by George Soros’s organization.

- Kirill Dmitriev said the election outcome could accelerate the European Union’s decline.

- Marine Le Pen said Hungarians should be concerned about the European Commission’s positive reaction to Orban’s defeat.

Expert, media opinions

- German political scientist Alexander Rahr said the outcome could push Europe toward greater confrontation with Russia.

- He suggested Hungary may now align fully with EU foreign policy and stop blocking decisions on aid and arms for Ukraine.

- Political analyst Gabor Stier said voters backed Tisza because they wanted change.

- Politico wrote that expectations of an immediate shift in Hungary’s Ukraine policy are likely overstated.