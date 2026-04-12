Iran at talks with US refused to stop enriching uranium — agency

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. Iranian representatives at the talks with the United States in Islamabad rejected Washington’s demand to stop uranium enrichment and destroy the relevant industrial facilities, Reuters reported, citing a high-ranking US official.

Apart from that, according to the official, Iran refused to completely open the Strait of Hormuz and halt its financial support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.