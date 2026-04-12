Russian air defenses down six smart bombs, 134 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down six smart bombs and 134 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed six smart bombs and 134 fixed-wing drones," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,521 drones, 656 missile systems, 28,838 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,699 multiple rocket launchers, 34,408 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 59,217 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.