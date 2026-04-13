US vessels must leave Persian Gulf, representative of Iran’s supreme leader says

NEW DELHI, April 13. /TASS/. American ships must leave the Persian Gulf, as their presence does not contribute to stabilization there, while countries across the region themselves can provide security to vessels, the Iranian supreme leader’s special representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, told reporters.

"What are the American ships doing in the Persian Gulf? They must leave it. We can provide security to all ships," the Times of India quoted him as saying.

According to Ilahi, amid the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the situation near the Strait of Hormuz remains tense. "We want this strait to be open, but the situation is not good now," he argued.

The Iranian diplomat called on the international community to contribute to putting an end to the conflict. "World leaders and people who are looking for peace and justice must be asked to put their voice together to stop the war. If there is no war, so there will not be conflict and crisis," he emphasized.

Earlier, the US leader announced that the navies of the United States and other countries will impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.