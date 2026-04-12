Lasting peace with Ukraine to be established when Russia secures its interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia wants a lasting peace with Ukraine, which can be established when Russia secures its interests and attains the goals of its special military operation, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Ukrainians are now saying: Russian has all the opportunities not to continue attacks, so let us stop them. But things are utterly simple: we want a lasting peace. And a lasting peace can be reached when we ensure our interests, attain the goals that have been set from the very beginning," he said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.