Rostec delivers Planshet-A automated artillery fire control system to troops

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) delivered a batch of Planchet-A man-portable automated artillery fire control systems to the troops, the state corporation’s press service reported.

"The High Precision Systems Holding Company, part of Rostec State Corporation, delivered another batch of Planchet-A man-portable artillery fire control systems to the customer. The development is compatible with various types of artillery weapons and improves their effectiveness," the press service reported.

The state corporation reported that the Planshet-A is a modern computing system that automates artillery fire control – for self-propelled and towed howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortar units.

"The Planshet-A system is being supplied to Russian troops in series and is currently being actively used in the special military operation zone. Developed by specialists from High Precision Systems, it integrates with reconnaissance assets, rapidly processes data, and supports fire control across multiple artillery systems using a broad range of ammunition. This enables high-precision strikes on targets with minimal ammunition use, said Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the Armament Cluster at Rostec."

Rostec noted that the computing system is successfully used in counter-battery warfare. It quickly processes large volumes of data from any technical reconnaissance assets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, performs complex calculations, and enables precise fire coordination.

"The system significantly reduces the time from target detection to the start of artillery fire. This is especially important in time-sensitive and rapidly changing combat situations," the Rostec press service added.