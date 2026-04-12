MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The resumption of Russian oil transit to Europe via Ukraine through the Druzha pipeline depends on the outcome of Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Hungary, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

According to him, it’s hard to say at this point when oil deliveries will resume, if ever. "The Druzhba pipeline used to supply oil to almost all of Eastern Europe, but deliveries were later limited to Slovakia and Hungary, and amounts went down. I think that supplies will resume if the opposition’s candidate wins in Hungary," he noted.

Earlier, Azarov told TASS that Ukraine had suspended oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline upon instructions from Brussels in order to prevent Hungary's ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance from winning the April 12 parliamentary elections and Prime Minister Viktor Orban from retaining his post.