Putin says 'piglets' referred to group of people, not specific individuals

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that by using the word "piglets," he did not refer to anyone specific in Europe, but rather meant a "group of individuals."

"As for the definition, it crossed my mind during a conversation with a military audience," the president said at the year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year," responding to a Belarusian journalist’s question regarding his remark about "the actions of European piglets." "I wasn’t referring to anyone in particular. I never get personal or allow myself to do anything like that. I meant a group of individuals in general, an unspecified group of individuals, as lawyers say. ‘Some are no more, and distant… others.’ All of it originated quite a long time ago."

"But it doesn’t matter, what matters is the nature of our relations," Putin added, addressing the Belarusian journalist.

On December 17, at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry board, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that after the start of the special military operation, "European piglets immediately joined" the "efforts of the previous US administration, hoping to profit from the collapse" of Russia.