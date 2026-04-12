Switzerland ready to act as mediator between US, Iran after Islamabad talks

GENEVA, April 12. /TASS/. Switzerland is ready to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran after their negotiations in Islamabad, foreign ministry spokesman Michael Steiner told TASS.

"Switzerland is always ready to offer its good services. The foreign ministry maintains contacts with all the parties concerned," he said, adding that Bern has already reaffirmed its readiness "to support any diplomatic initiative that can promote peace."

"Under its mandate of a protecting power, Switzerland continues to ensure a channel of communication" between Washington and Tehran," he said. "This channel is open and available for the parties.".