Kiev's allies overestimate Hungary's potential policy shift following Tisza's win — media

BRUSSELS, April 13. /TASS/. Hopes among Kiev’s allies for a swift shift in Budapest’s policy toward Ukraine following the opposition Tisza party’s victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections are likely overstated, Politico reported.

The newspaper noted that Peter Magyar, the party’s leader, has opposed sending weapons to Kiev and has made it clear that any Ukrainian bid for EU membership would be put to a referendum.

Earlier, Hungary’s National Election Office reported that the opposition Tisza party had won the April 12 election, securing 138 of 199 seats in the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament.