Le Pen says Hungarians should be wary of EU reaction to power shift

PARIS, April 13. /TASS/. Leader of the National Rally faction in the French parliament Marine Le Pen believes Hungarians should be concerned about the European Commission’s positive reaction to the defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party in parliamentary elections.

"Despite the absurd accusations of 'dictatorship' that have been leveled against Viktor Orban’s government for years, democratic Hungary has chosen a change of power. This transition was carried out with dignity by Viktor Orban, who for sixteen years courageously and resolutely defended Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty," she wrote on X. "The satisfaction [with the election results] expressed by the European Commission, which has repeatedly overstepped its powers and competences to the detriment of the authority of nations, should raise concerns among Hungarians about preserving this freedom, for which they have paid a high price over many years," she added.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X that the results of Hungary’s parliamentary elections indicate the country returning to its European path. She expressed hope that the opposition’s victory would make the EU stronger.

Hungary’s National Election Office reported that the opposition Tisza party won the April 12 elections, securing 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament).