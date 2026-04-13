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De Gaulle’s grandson says US harms itself by abducting, insulting foreign leaders

The short-sighted US policy could cost the Republicans their majority in the House of Representatives, the president of the Foundation for Peace and Prosperity Among Peoples said

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The United States is damaging its own reputation by abducting and insulting foreign heads of state, Pierre de Gaulle, the president of the Foundation for Peace and Prosperity Among Peoples and the grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle (1959-1969), told TASS.

"I think the US is punishing itself by insulting heads of state, showing such arrogance, abducting acting leaders, bombing those who disagree with them, and imposing sanctions on others," he said on the sidelines of the Workshop on Event Management.

In his view, the short-sighted US policy could potentially cost the Republicans their majority in the House of Representatives (the lower chamber of the US Congress - TASS) in the November elections. "You know, American leaders come and go. A US president’s term is four years, it’s nothing. Trump will not remain in office. Trump is going too far and will lose the midterm elections in November. He will no longer be able to do what he wants," de Gaulle added.

Earlier, he said France should leave NATO’s integrated military command structure and return to strategic independence. According to Pierre de Gaulle, NATO has become a tool of aggressive policy that endangers Europe and the whole world.

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