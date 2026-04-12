Hungarian Tisza party leader vows to make country strong EU, NATO ally again

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s opposition Tisza party that won the parliamentary elections, said he would restore the country's full participation in the European Union and NATO.

Speaking at a rally in Budapest, he also said he would take steps to strengthen democracy in Hungary, which he said had been undermined under the previous government of Viktor Orban.

"We will restore the functioning of institutions that ensure democracy and its independence. Hungary will once again become a strong ally in the European Union and NATO," Magyar said, having secured the opportunity to take the post of prime minister following his victory at the parliamentary elections.