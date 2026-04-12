Evolving realities to force NATO to change — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Evolving realities will make NATO change, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The [North Atlantic] Alliance is very strong. However, the way the global realities are changing will clearly make the alliance transform," he noted.

"I don’t think it’s reasonable to talk about the bloc’s collapse because its European component will grow, one way or another," Peskov added.

"The alliance’s strength should not be underestimated; it would be unwise to do so," he concluded.