Trump says he does not care if Iran returns to negotiations

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about whether Iran returns to the negotiating table.

"I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, upon his return from Florida. The president was responding to a question about when, in his view, Tehran would agree to resume talks with Washington on resolving the military conflict. The US leader said "Iran is in very bad shape" and in a desperate position.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation — by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.