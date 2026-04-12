Hungary’s new prime minister to be elected within 30 days — president

BUFAPEST, April 12. /TASS/. Hungary’s new parliament will gather for its first session where it will elect the country’s prime minister within 30 days after the April 12 elections, President Tamas Sulyok said.

He also said that he will hold consultations with the leaders of the parties that will win seats in parliament as soon as the results of the todays voting are announced.

According to the president, the no violations were reported during Sunday’s voting at the parliamentary elections and the record-high voter turnout demonstrates the maturity of Hungary’s democracy. Thus, according to the latest data from the country’s election authority, voter turnout was 77.8% thirty-minutes before the closure of polling stations.

"Whatever the election results may be, they will mean a legitimate mandate for the choice of a course Hungary will be pursuing in the next period," Sulyok said.