Closure of Strait of Hormuz threatens region’s food security — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz will pose a threat to food security for countries in the region, primarily Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt, said Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov.

"According to preliminary estimates, if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked for 3 months or more, countries in the region will face a threat to food security," according to his commentary released by the Security Council’s press service.

"Those most at risk include: Saudi Arabia, which receives 70% of its food imports via this maritime route; Jordan, which is also experiencing rising food prices that could potentially spiral, including due to a potential shortage of grain and other agricultural products over the potential closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Yemen’s Houthis; Egypt, which has seen a consistent weakening of its national currency since February 2026, and a significant decline in foreign exchange revenues from the Suez Canal," Maslennikov said.

An increase in consumer prices is also predicted against this background, he added.