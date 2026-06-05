Moscow, Riyadh working to balance interests of oil suppliers, consumers — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are working to balance the interests of both oil suppliers and consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We, together with Saudi Arabia, our friends, the Crown Prince, are working to balance the interests of both suppliers and consumers. So far, we’ve been successful," he said and thanked Crown Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, who leads the Saudi delegation.