EU may step up confrontation with Russia after Hungary vote — expert

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Europe may move toward further confrontation with Russia following the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party in parliamentary elections, German political analyst Alexander Rahr wrote on Telegram.

"Europe sees itself back in the saddle," he said. "But what is worrying is that Europeans may now move toward strengthening Ukraine and further confrontation with Russia. The option of a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, which Orban strongly advocated, is fading into the past," he noted.

The expert warned that Hungary may now become "a full-fledged follower of the European Union’s foreign policy course" and will no longer veto decisions by Brussels related to aid and arms supplies to Ukraine. "The only opponent of the EU on the Ukrainian issue in Europe remains Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Rahr said, adding that he does not rule out that Fico may also "soon be pressured in Brussels."