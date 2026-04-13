Europe’s farmers are vulnerable amid Middle East developments — Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Europe has found itself in a vulnerable position due to developments in the Middle East, with its farmers forced to switch to fertilizers from North Africa, North America, and Russia, according to a statement by Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Maslennikov.

"Europe has become vulnerable as it simultaneously faces the loss of traditional imports from the Persian Gulf and the inability to increase its own fertilizer production due to rising gas prices. European traders and farmers are being forced to switch to alternative sources, including North Africa, North America, and Russia," the official said.

"According to estimates by the European Commission, farmers’ spending on agrochemicals in the spring 2026 season will rise by 25-30%, creating risks of long-term food inflation within the European Union and reduced margins for agricultural producers," Maslennikov added.