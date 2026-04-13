MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Freedom of speech in Europe is used only to serve ruling elites and has become a myth for ordinary people, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"Free speech there [in Europe] is very much a myth. It applies only to what the ruling elites need at a given moment. If the leadership in the European Union changes, the agenda will likely change as well," he said.

The governor added that in today’s world, information has become a more dangerous tool than weapons of mass destruction.