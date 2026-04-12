Top Turkish diplomat discusses further steps with participants in US-Iran talks — source

ANKARA, April 12. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with US and Pakistani officials to discuss the Islamabad talks on Iran and further potential steps, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today held phone calls with officials from the United States and Pakistan who took part in the Islamabad talks. The sides assessed the approaches presented by the parties during the talks and discussed further steps," the source said, but did not disclose who in particular the minister spoke to.

Earlier, the top Turkish diplomat raised these topics during a phone call with is Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.