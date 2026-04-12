European commission chief says Hungary has opted for European path

BRUSSELS, April 12. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the preliminary results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Hungary as indicating that the country is getting back onto the European path.

"Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger," she wrote on her X page following reports on the defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance at Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Earlier in the day, Orban congratulated his rival, leader of the opposition Tisza party Peter Magyar, on winning the elections, although vote counting was not yet over. According to the latest data from the country’s election authority, Tisza is winning 136 out of 199 seats in the parliament after counting 53.45% of ballots.