LUGANSK, April 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 8,400 soldiers and mercenaries in killed and wounded, including foreign mercenaries, over the past week. According to military expert Andrey Marochko, Russia’s Battlegroup Group Center inflicted the greatest damage on the enemy.

"The enemy’s medical and irreparable losses amounted to approximately 8,440 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, operating on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the expert wrote on his VKontakte social media page, after analyzing data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military expert added that over the course of the week, Russian forces also destroyed four tanks, 50 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 128 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots, more than 2,400 different unmanned aerial vehicles, and nearly 700 different armored combat vehicles belonging to the enemy.