US-Iran talks lay foundation for a diplomatic process — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Recent talks in Islamabad between the United States and Iran should not be viewed as an event, for they have paved the way for a future diplomatic process that could benefit both sides, Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam opined.

The Islamabad talks are "not an event but a process," he wrote in a post on X on Sunday. According to the Iranian diplomat, they "laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties."

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.