Humans need principally new engines for fast-speed space flights — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Engines based on new physical principles will be required for humans’ fast-speed movements in outer space, Roscosmos Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko told TASS on Tuesday.

The current technology level definitely does not allow Earthlings to make interstellar journeys: the maximum speeds available to humans today make a thousandth of a percent of the speed of light, he said.

"The issue of radically increasing the speed of movement in outer space can be resolved through the development of engines based on new physical principles," the Roscosmos official said.

It is quite probable that the issue of interstellar movements will be resolved "during our lifetime," he added.

Today all the attempts to develop engines based on new physical principles, including, for example, the EmDrive, which is much talked about, have not yielded the results that go beyond the experimental error, he said.