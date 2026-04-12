Ukraine violates Easter ceasefire by attacking two buildings in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, April 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have violated the Easter ceasefire by attacking the local administration building in the village of Staraya Zbruyevka and a single-family house in Zhelezny Port in the Kherson Region, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Kiev regime violated the Easter ceasefire. Today, at four in the morning, the enemy treacherously shelled the village administration building in Staraya Zbruyevka and a single-family house in Zhelezny Port. The buildings were damaged, but no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an Easter ceasefire effective from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 to midnight on April 12. Russian forces have been ordered to suspend combat operations along all parts of the frontline but be ready to thwart any potential aggression from the enemy. Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev agreed to the temporary truce.

According to Saldo, six civilians were injured in Ukraine’s attacks on the region on Saturday before the ceasefire took effect.