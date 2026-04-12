US to allow Strait of Hormuz transit to and from non-Iranian ports — Pentagon

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The US Navy will not block vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz if they are not coming from or heading to Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," the command stated.

Earlier, CENTCOM said its forces would begin a naval blockade of Iran at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, or 2:00 p.m. GMT, on April 13. It will apply to vessels of all countries entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas.