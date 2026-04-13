Magyar’s Tisza party wins majority in Hungarian parliament

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Hungary’s opposition Tisza party has won the parliamentary election, securing 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) and a constitutional majority for the next four years, the National Election Commission said.

Party leader and member of the European Parliament Peter Magyar is expected to be elected prime minister at the first session of parliament in early May. The exact date will be set by President Tamas Sulyok. Magyar will replace Viktor Orban, who leads the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

Together with its junior partner, the Christian Democratic People's Party, Fidesz secured 55 seats. The far-right Our Homeland party led by Laszlo Toroczkai won six seats. Other parties, including the Democratic Coalition and the satirical Two-Tailed Dog party failed to clear the 5% threshold necessary to enter the parliament.

The National Election Commission released the results after counting 98.63% of ballots. Experts say the remaining votes are unlikely to change the outcome. Voter turnout reached 79.51%, a record in Hungary, with more than 5.9 million people taking part.

The election went smoothly and was deemed valid. Isolated incidents at polling stations could not affect the outcome. None of the parties have indicated plans to challenge the results of the vote. A large group of international observers from national election commissions, the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and non-governmental organizations monitored the vote.