Russian ombudswoman receives about 600 relocation requests over repression in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told TASS that she had received roughly 600 requests from Russians and Ukrainians seeking to move to Russia due to political repression in Ukraine.

"I currently have nearly 500 appeals from Ukrainian citizens asking to be taken to Russia, saying such political persecution is unacceptable. We also believe that prosecuting people for political reasons is unacceptable. Almost 100 Russian citizens have contacted us asking for help to return home," Moskalkova said.

She added that she maintains regular contact with the Ukrainian side and international organizations on this issue.

Asked what exactly these people are being prosecuted for, Moskalkova said many Russians and Ukrainians in the country are facing criminal charges and punishment for pro-Russian views or interests. "They are being convicted for justifying aggression and, in the case of Ukrainian citizens, for separatism," she noted.