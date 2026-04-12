Trump says US imposing ‘complete’ naval blockade of Iran

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. The United States intends to impose a "complete" naval blockade of Iran, like the one of Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said.

"We think that numerous countries are going to be helping us with this also, but we're putting on a complete blockade. We're not going to let Iran make money on selling oil to people that they like and not people that they don't like, or whatever it is, it's going to be all or none, and that's the way it is," he said in an interview with Fox News.