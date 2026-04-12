MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Peace talks after Russian forces reach Donbass boundaries will be "very difficult,

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the current territorial disputes between Russia and Ukraine already amount to "a few kilometers", and having freed them, Russian forces will reach the administrative borders. "[And after that], in any case, there will be very difficult, detailed, and slow negotiations," he said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It will be a long process, during which all the nuances of the settlement will have to be addressed," he added.