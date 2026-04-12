Polling stations for parliamentary elections close in Hungary

BUDAPEST, April 12. /TASS/. Voting to elect Hungary’s unicameral parliament, the National Assembly, which will form the country’s new government, has ended in the country after polling stations closed at 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT).

However, according to the national election authority (NVI) has promised to allow those who are still queueing at the polling stations to cast their votes. It also recalled that since there is no turnout threshold, the elections will be valid in any case.

The parliament has 199 seats, with 106 mandates distributed in single-seat constituencies and 93 - by party lists.

The ruling coalition of Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) currently holds the constitutional majority of 135 votes. Its main political rival is the Respect and Freedom Party, commonly known by its Hungarian abbreviation Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, a former member of Fidesz, who was elected as Tisza's leader on 22 July 2024.