Lavrov to visit China on April 14-15 for talks with Wang Yi — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make an official visit to China on April 14-15, where talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned, the Russian diplomatic department announced.

"On April 14-15, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the People's Republic of China will take place, during which negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned," the foreign ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the heads of the foreign policy departments of the two countries "will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for contacts at various levels, and interaction on the international stage, with an emphasis on joint work in the UN, BRICS, the SCO, the G20, APEC, and other multilateral mechanisms and forums."

"A thorough exchange of views on a number of 'hot topics' and regional issues is expected, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," the Russian foreign ministry emphasized.