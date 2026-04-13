EU expenses for energy imports grew by 22 bln euro bln since Middle East conflict start

BRUSSELS, April 13. /TASS/. EU expenses for imports of energy resources grew by 22 bln euro since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.

"The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is greatly damaging, and the restoration of the freedom of navigation is of paramount importance for us," she said.

"Since the beginning of the conflict 44 days ago, our bill for fossil fuel imports has increased by over €22 billion," von der Leyen noted. "Not a single molecule of energy in addition," she stressed.