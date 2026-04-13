Washington in deadlock after failure of Pakistan-hosted talks with Iran — CNN

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The Trump administration is in an impasse after last weekend’s talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad failed, CNN reported.

Now that the United States has failed to get Iran to accept all its demands, "unattractive options" are what remain for Washington. The US television channel described the situation as a deadlock that it said challenges one of US President Donald Trump’s core beliefs: "that US military might will bend all adversaries to his will." Among other things, Iran refused to capitulate on the US demand not to seek nuclear weapons and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, Trump may choose to continue the military operation against Iran which threatens to worsen the war’s economic impact on the US and global economies, while strikes on civilian infrastructure in Iran may trigger retaliatory strikes on US allies in the region. Against this background, oil has already risen 8% to trade at $104 per barrel, the TV channel recalled.

Meantime, any attempt by Trump to exit the region after declaring US military goals complete would cause a negative impact on the United States as Iran continues to hold the strait and it has retained its enriched uranium stockpiles, according to CNN.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.