Netanyahu visits southern Lebanon, says campaign against Hezbollah will be continued

TELAVIV, April 12. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited positions of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, his office said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief-of-Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, and chief of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo.

After the visit, Netanyahu said that Israel will continue its campaign against Hezbollah’s armed wing. "The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago," he said.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli strikes on Hezbollah have allegedly "thwarted the threat of an invasion from Lebanon." "We are pushing away the danger of anti-tank fire and addressing the high-trajectory rockets, but there is still work to be done. We have done enormous work, achieved tremendous accomplishments, and there is more to do, and we are doing it," he stated.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under a missile attack from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that this was a retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, Israel began delivering massive strikes on Lebanon’s territory. Israel’s declared objective is to establish a buffer zone south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon to protect settlements in northern Israel that are often shelled by Hezbollah.