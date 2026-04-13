Australian PM says US sent no request for help amid criticism from opposition

SYDNEY, April 13. /TASS/. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra has received no requests from the United States for assistance in the conflict in the Middle East, and the only request concerned support for Gulf countries.

"We've received no requests, and they've made this announcement overnight, and they've done that in a unilateral way," he told the 9News TV channel.

Albanese also said the only request received by Canberra concerned support for Gulf countries, particularly the UAE. "That's why we sent our Wedgetail aircraft that's been doing amazing work. We have extended the period in which they'll be in the Middle East for another four weeks. And they've provided an important defensive capacity for people who aren't participants in this conflict but have been victims of it," the prime minister said.

Albanese’s statement came amid sharp criticism of the Australian government’s actions from the opposition. Leaders of the Liberal and National parties, Angus Taylor and Matt Canavan, said Australia should provide military support to the United States in the conflict with Iran.