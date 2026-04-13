US Department of Justice to prosecute anyone who buys Iranian oil

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice intends to prosecute anyone who purchases or sells Iranian oil subject to US sanctions, said US Acting Attorney General Todd ·Blanche.

"The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil," Blanche wrote on social media X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the intention to impose a complete blockade of Iran at sea, which would be similar in nature to the same actions against Venezuela at the end of last year.