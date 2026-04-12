Two supertankers U-turn in Strait of Hormuz — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. Two empty supertankers attempted to make their way through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, but made a last-minute U-turn just after talks between the US and Iran concluded, Bloomberg reports, citing ship-tracking data.

According to the news agency, three large crude carriers began to approach the waterway from the Gulf of Oman late on Saturday. "At that effective checkpoint, Iraq-bound Agios Fanourios I and Pakistan-flagged Shalamar, destined for Das island in the United Arab Emirates, turned back," Bloomberg notes.

"Their change of heart came just as negotiators in Islamabad announced they had failed to reach a deal," the media outlet points out.

"A third VLCC, Mombasa B, was sailing ahead and made its way between Larak and Qeshm islands <...>. It is not currently signaling a clear destination," the news agency added.

US Vice President JD Vance said following talks with Iran that the parties had been unable to reach an agreement and that the US delegation decided to return home after giving its "final and best offer." Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, in turn, said that Iran and the United States had reached an understanding on a number of issues, but views diverged on two or three important issues.