MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has warned that protests against fuel shortages in the United Kingdom and EU countries are only gaining momentum.

"Fuel protests are just starting in the EU and UK. They are a result of wrong energy decisions by EU/UK bureaucrats—decoupling from Russian and nuclear energy," he wrote on his X page, commenting on reports on nationwide fuel protests in Ireland.

"Farmers will be the first wave, followed by industrial workers as deindustrialization accelerates," he added.

Demonstrators in Ireland for five days were blocking with trucks and tractors the country’s only oil refinery, ports, and highways protesting against rising fuel prices. As a result, 600 out of the country’s 1,600 filling stations had to suspend operations.