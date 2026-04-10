US insists on specific NATO commitments on Strait of Hormuz — CNN

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday that the alliance must take concrete measures to help ensure safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

According to it, the American leader insisted that NATO nations commit themselves in the next few days.

Trump announced on April 7 a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved almost all the disputed issues and Washington sees Tehran's 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. He said the decision was made with Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran agreed to stop "defensive attacks" if no strikes were launched against the Islamic Republic. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the mediator between the parties, invited them to Islamabad for talks.