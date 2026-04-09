Easter truce not discussed in advance with Ukraine or US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia did not discuss in advance with other parties to the negotiations on Ukraine the announcement of a truce on April 11-12 on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said when asked whether the Easter truce was linked to the resumption of negotiations and whether it had previously been discussed with the United States, as a mediator in the settlement, or with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir announced the Easter truce from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until midnight on April 12, 2026 (9:00 p.m. GMT). Russian troops were instructed to stop fighting on all directions but to be ready to stop aggression of the enemy. In 2025, Russia also declared an Easter truce in the special military operation zone for three days.