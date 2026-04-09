Zelensky says ready to mirror Putin’s announcement of Easter truce

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, after the announcement of an Easter truce by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine was ready to act in a similar manner.

"We are ready for mirror steps. We have proposed a ceasefire for the Easter holidays this year and we will act accordingly. People need Easter without threats," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Earlier, Putin announced the Easter truce from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until midnight on April 12, 2026 (9:00 p.m. GMT). Russian troops were instructed to stop fighting on all directions, but to be ready to stop aggression of the enemy. In 2025, Russia also declared an Easter truce in the special military operation zone for three days.