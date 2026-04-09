Trump says Iran should not charge fee for passage through Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran should not charge fees for the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait - They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" he said on Truth Social.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on April 8 that the United States opposes Iran charging fees for the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the idea of Washington and Tehran doing this together will be discussed in the next two weeks.