MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to shift responsibility for unsuccessful energy policy to others, said Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO.

"Failing at everything, Starmer is, as always, trying to deflect responsibility for his failed energy policies. Not a Churchill," he wrote on X.

This is how Dmitriev commented on the news that the British politician is unhappy with the instability of electricity prices for European families.