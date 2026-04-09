Cuban foreign minister meets with senior Russian diplomat in Havana

HAVANA, April 9. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said he had just met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who arrived in Havana to take part in inter-ministerial consultations.

"We emphasized the solid historic and strategic nature of the relations between our countries," the minister wrote on the X social network.

He said that during the talks, he thanked Russia "for the recent shipment of oil to Cuba amid the energy embargo imposed by the US government."