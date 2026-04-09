Trump says NATO understood nothing until pressured

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said nobody among its allies, including NATO, "understood anything" until they came under pressure.

"None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, the US leader received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Earlier, the Handelsblatt newspaper wrote that NATO was examining the possibility of sending a naval mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Sources said that the mission may initially be launched in the "coalition of the willing" format, with subsequent handover of authority to NATO command structures during the July NATO summit in Turkey’s Ankara.