Russia’s investments in 99 satellites for leasing to reach $1.54 bln

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Total investment in the creation of a constellation of up to 99 spacecraft under a state-backed preferential leasing program will amount to about 120 bln rubles ($1.54 bln), more than half of which will come from non-budgetary sources, CEO of Russia’s State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Mikhail Parnev said at the Russian Space Forum.

"We have put forward an initiative to create a constellation of up to 99 satellites by 2031, with total investment of around 120 billion rubles. Moreover, more than half of the funding in our program will come from non-budgetary sources," he said.

Nearly 100 satellites for communication and control of unmanned transport are planned to be launched by 2031 under the preferential leasing program, according to materials prepared for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of autonomous transport. The program will make it possible to establish the necessary infrastructure for communication and control of unmanned transport. The satellites may be used for creating and updating topographic and thematic maps, urban planning and management, environmental monitoring, as well as ensuring the safety of maritime navigation.

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