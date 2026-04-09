Prominent politician pushes for Russia developing own tools to fight infections

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia needs to develop technologies internally to fight infections and develop its own instruments for diagnosing and curing them so that "it cannot be cut off from oxygen," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We should continue work toward ensuring the technological independence of our country in this sphere [of biosecurity]," the politician told a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on countering modern biological security threats as he said there is much work to be done here. "[We should] produce our own diagnostics, prevention and treatment tools against infectious diseases based on domestic solutions so that we can be independent and so that we cannot be cut off from oxygen at some point," he explained.